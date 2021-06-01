Schools Open In Myanmar Amid Protests; Attendance Of Students, Teachers Low

After months of unrest and non-stop clashes between the Myanmar military and the common people, primary schools in the country opened on June 1 to low attendance as teachers and students continue to protest against the military coup on February 1.

“As the junta braces for potential bomb attacks for schools, many students across the nation have said they will boycott classes to protest what they call “military slave education,” wrote Yahoo quoting a Nikkei Asia report.

However, in the areas that are more stable than others, reported a slightly better attendance but it was still lesser than last year.

“Students returning to primary school for the first time in a year are showing up in their street clothes, which likely reflects fears of recrimination amid a boycott movement,” Yahoo further wrote citing a Nikkei Asia report.

It may be mentioned here that Kyodo News, last week, had reported that around10,000 teachers and others engaged in education have refused to go back to schools.

According to a Myanmar Teachers’ Federation source, nearly 150,000 teachers from universities and schools have been suspended for refusing to work under military rule.

The number of suspended teachers is nearly equal to one-third of Myanmar’s 430,000 teachers.