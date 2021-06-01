Tripura: Locals Object To Construction Of Crematorium Near Gomati River

-Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

People living near the bank of river Gomati at Jamjuri Gram Panchayat, about 55 KMs from Agartala, on May 31 raised objection to the construction of a crematorium.

The said crematorium was being constructed to cremate those who succumbed to COVID-19.

“We don’t have any issue with the construction of a crematorium here but if it is used to cremate COVID positive bodies, then it will be harmful to us,” said local seeking anonymity.

“Our objection is only to that,” he added.

As the situation heated up and the locals stopped the workers from setting up the crematorium, Kakraban Community Development Officer and officials from Kakraban Police Station rushed to the spot.

“If a COVID-19 patient is either buried or burnt here, the surrounding will be polluted and so will the water of the Gomati River,” the locals further said.

“We have been using the water of the Gomati River for drinking and once it gets polluted, we will suffer,” they added.

Meanwhile, the officials who arrived at the spot spoke to the locals and tried to understand their problem and find an amicable solution.