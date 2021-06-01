Tripura Youth Successfully Cultivates Kashmiri Apple Ber, Earns Appreciation From CM

-Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Bikramjit Chakma, a youth from Tripura’s Pecharthal area in the North Tripura district, has become an inspiration for many and state Chief Minister Biplab Deb has praised this young farmer for his endeavour.

Chakma has cultivated and harvested Kashmiri Apple Ber- a new variety of larger jujube, which has an attractive appearance and is tastier than the other jujubes available in the market.

With its reddish complexion over light yellow or green skin, Kashmiri Apple Kul is larger in shape and tastes better than other available varieties.

Chakma is one of the first young farmers who has been devotedly engaged himself in the farming of Kashmiri Apple Ber along with his uncles and cousins.

With thousands of trees, his garden of Kashmiri Apple Ber spreads over 3 acres of land and within a year after he began cultivating, Chakma produces around 40 quintals of the fruit.

It may be mentioned here that with an investment of 2.3 lakhs last year, Chakma has made a turnover of around Rs 6 lakh in a year- a profit of nearly 3.5 lakhs.

In a tweet, appreciating Chakma, CM Deb wrote, “I applaud his initiative. His desire to become self-reliant and to achieve success will inspire others in the state as well.”

Speaking to this correspondent on May 31, Bikramjit said, “I have planted two varieties of apple ber – Sinduri and Kashmiri in around 7 acres of land, which was earlier used for agricultural.”

“I am supported by my uncle Chanchal Chakma and cousin Ranjit Chakma and we began plantation last year in March,” Bikramjit further added.

“So far we have been able to harvest around 40 quintals of the fruit and the fruit has also been welcomed by the people open-heartedly. One kg of the fruit costs Rs 200 in the wholesale market,” he added.

“Our aim is to double our production in the coming season,” he added.