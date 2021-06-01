World’s First Human Case Of Bird Flu Strain H10N3 Reported In China

The first case of human infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu has been reported in China at eastern Jiangsu province, China’s National Health Commission said on June 1.

The virus has been detected in a 41-year-old man from Zhenjiang city.

His condition is currently stable condition and meets discharge standards.

Health authorities, however, has played down the outbreak and said the case was a sporadic virus transmission from poultry to humans.

The risk of causing a pandemic is extremely low, they added.

The patient was diagnosed as having the H10N3 avian influenza virus on May 28, National Health Commission said in a statement.

The commission, however, did not elaborate as to how the man got infected with the virus.

No other cases of human infection with H10N3 have previously been reported globally, it said.

It may be mentioned here that the H10N3 is a low pathogenic or relatively less severe strain of the virus in poultry and the risk of it spreading on a large scale is very low.

There are many different strains of avian influenza in China and some sporadically infect people, generally those working with poultry.

H5N8 is a subtype of the Influenza A virus (also known as the bird flu virus).

While H5N8 only presents a low risk to humans, it is highly lethal to wild birds and poultry.