Assam Doctor Assault Case: Hojai Police Arrest 24 Persons

After the video of a doctor being assaulted in the Hojai district in Assam went viral on social media, Hojai police swung into action and arrested 24 persons in this connection.

Among the arrested include the main perpetrators and conspirators including a woman who was also seen in the video.

The development in the case has been informed by the Special DGP of Assam Police – GP Singh.

“Further action till 0400 Hours on June 2nd – 24 persons including main perpetrators & conspirators have been arrested. This includes the woman seen in the video,” informed GP Singh.

“We would submit a strong charge sheet in shortest possible time and ensure the criminals are brought to justice,” Singh added.

It may be mentioned here that on June 1, an on-duty doctor attached to Fultali Model Hospital under Lanka Police Station in Hojai district was brutally assaulted by a group of men following the death of a COVID-19 patient at the hospital.

Apart from the doctor, identified as Seuj Kumar Senapati, the mob also beat up some of the on-duty nurses.

Condemning the incident the Assam branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA), in a statement said, “IMA Assam State Branch condemns in all strongest terms the barbaric assault on a freshly passed out doctor Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati at one of the Covid Care Centres in Hojai District. IMA and all the doctors are at a loss at this gruesome reward to a frontline worker in Covid duty.”

Meanwhile, Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta visited the victim doctor and took stock of his health condition.

“Such barbaric attack on our frontline warrior will not be tolerated & shall not go unanswered. The perpetrators will be brought to justice. Dr Seuj Kr Senapati will be under our care and protection till his complete recovery. Justice shall prevail!” he later tweeted.