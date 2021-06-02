China Seeks New “Loveable”, “Trustworthy” Image Post Diplomatic Setbacks

After the diplomatic setback post the COVID-19 pandemic, for which China has been profusely blamed, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Chinese officials to create a “trustworthy, lovable and respectable” image for the country.

The remarks suggest that the President may be rethinking his communication strategy on the global stage as President Joe Biden works to bolster US relationships weakened under his predecessor’s “America First” policies.

President Xi Jinping has cast aside the party’s decades-old “hide-and-bide” strategy of keeping a low international profile in favour of a “big country diplomacy.”

Wang Yiwei, director of Renmin University’s Institute of International Affairs and a former Chinese diplomat, said China’s image in the West has deteriorated since the pandemic, and this needs to be taken seriously.

‘The growth in China’s power needs to be accepted by the world. That would be the real growth of power,” he further said.