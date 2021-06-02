COVID-19: Manipur Logs 798 Fresh Cases, Tally Rises To 51,549

Manipur reported 798 fresh COVID-19 cases on June 1, pushing the overall tally of the state to 51549.

Among the new cases, 428 are males and 369 are females and 797 of them belong to the general population while 1 is a Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel.

The positive cases were reported from Imphal East (207), Imphal West (323), Thoubal (81), Bishnupur (49), Kakching (14), Ukhrul (19), Churachandpur (52), Chandel (3), Senapati (13), Tamenglong (8), Kangpokpi (9), and Jiribam (19).

The positive persons were tested at RIMS (30), JNIMS (47), district hospitals (337) and other private testing centres (384).

The state also reported 18 deaths on June 1, taking the overall death tally of the state to 825.

Moreover, 629 patients were discharged on June 1 taking the overall tally of discharged people to 41,782 and the state now has 8,942 active cases.

In the last 24 hours in Manipur, a total of 1,460 D-type Oxygen cylinders and 543 B-type Oxygen cylinders have been made available to different health facilities of Manipur.