COVID-19: Mizoram Reports 235 New Cases, 2 More Deaths

Mizoram reported 235 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the state’s overall tally to 12,634. With two more deaths, the total fatality in the state rose to 44.

The 235 new cases were detected after conducting tests of 3,752 samples.

The positivity rate of the state in the last 24 hours stood at 6.26%, state information and public relations department said in a statement.

Among the new cases, 52 were detected through RT-PCR tests at the Zoram Medical College near Aizawl, 172 through Rapid Antigen Test and 11 via TrueNat tests.

The state now has a total of 3243 active cases.

With 2348, Aizawl has the highest number of active cases in the state.

A total of 9347 people have recovered from the infection in Mizoram so far.