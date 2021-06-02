Manipur: Closure Of Schools Extended Amid Rising COVID Cases

Given the COVID-19 situation in the state, the Manipur government on June 1 extended the closure of state schools until further orders.

It may be mentioned here that the state government had declared summer vacation in the schools from May 1 to May 31 to tackle the surge in coronavirus cases.

T Ranjit, Commissioner Education (Schools), in an order said that there is still a need to close down all schools in public interest after due consideration of the prevailing COVID-19 positive cases and fatalities.

The order, however, also said that online classes will be resumed/ continued as usual with immediate effect.

All coaching classes and hostels will also remain closed, it said.

Manipur on June 1 reported 798 new COVID-19 cases pushing the overall tally to 51,549.

Eighteen fresh fatalities were also registered to take the death toll to 825.

Schools in Manipur had reopened on January 27 after a gap of ten months for Classes 9-12.

In April, the state authority announced to postpone the matriculation examination and higher secondary examination scheduled to be held from May 6 and May 5 respectively.