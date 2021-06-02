Manipur: MCPCR Directs Media Houses To Not Disclose Child’s Identity In Legal Cases

The Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) on June 1, in a notification to the media outlets, has directed them to remove any posts/news stories/social media posts that have directly or indirectly revealed the name and identity of Kangujam Kanarjit’s daughter.

Through the notification, the MCPCR has also asked these media outlets to immediately delete such posts.

“All concerned are appealed to abstain from mentioning details of a child in relation to any legal proceedings or incidents which may lead to the disclosure of his or her identity to avoid any unnecessary inconveniences,” the MCPCR notification stated.

It has come to the notice of the MCPCR that various print and electronic media outlets, including social media, are indiscriminately disclosing the identity of the child of Kangujam Kanarjit who has been arrested from Delhi by a joint team of Delhi and Manipur Police, MCPCR stated.

“The disclosure of the identity of a child directly infringes the rights of a child, particularly the general principles such as Section 3 (xi) – Principle of Right to Privacy and Confidentiality under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Further, disclosure of a child’s identity in connection with a legal proceeding is punishable under Section 74 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015,” it added.

It may be mentioned here that a joint team of Delhi and Manipur police arrested Kanarjit Kangujam on May 30 on charges of “forgery and cheating”.

Kanarjit Kangujam, known as KK Singh, was arrested on the basis of a complaint by a student from Nepal who had alleged Singh duped him into paying money to his organisation, the International Youth Committee.