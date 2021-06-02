Meghalaya: NPP MLA Thomas Sangma Accused Of Rape, FIR Filed

An FIR has been filed against the National People’s Party (NPP) MLA Thomas Sangma in Shillong on June 1, accusing him of rape.

Thomas Sangma is also the advisor to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

In her FIR statement, the victim has accused Sangma of raping her on different occasions.

“He has been raping me on the pretext of getting married from January 2020 till April 17, 2021,” the victim wrote in her statement.

She mentioned that Sangma raped her for the first time at Hotel Magnum in Shillong after she became unconscious after drinking wine.

“My friend and I drank the wine, and we spent some time in the hotel. After consuming the wine, I felt sleepy and became unconscious,” the victim wrote.

She further mentions that Sangma took advantage of her situation and she was threatened by the MLA and so she was unable to file the FIR on that particular day.

She also mentioned that Sangma had promised to marry her and also diverse his first wife.

“Therefore, with a genuine trust, I agreed to have an affair with him, but I never knew that he was blabbing only to satisfy his lustful desire and to have sex with me on the pretext of getting married,” the victim further mentioned.

She further said that she got pregnant but had to abort the baby.

She added that Sangma was staying with her till April 17, but disappeared suddenly on that day.

She also alleged that after fulfilling his lustful desires, Sangma also tarnished her image.

The victim, in the FIR, also said that she is willing to provide all evidence against Sangma to prove her point.