Mizoram: Organisation Donates Food To People Living With HIV/AIDS

-Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Project Flashlight 21 is a non-profit organisation founded by a Mizo girl named Vanlalhmangaihzuali and a few other social work professionals on April 19, 2021.

This project focuses on providing food and medical supplies to vulnerable sections of the Mizo community in times of crises.

Vanlalhmangaihzuali stated that their organization started a food donation drive after learning that many people living with HIV/AIDS and other vulnerable communities of Mizoram like female sex workers are struggling to meet the needs of their families as a result of several weeks of lockdowns imposed by the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the food donation drive, 155 families have been supported with dry rations, cooking oils and other essential commodities.

The food donation drive also focuses on nutritious food for infants, and diapers for infants, sanitary napkins for women for Female Sex Workers.

Vanlalhmangaihzuali stated that Project Flashlight 21 will be an ongoing process and that have received donations of over Rs. 60,000 in cash.

She thanks all the people within and outside of Mizoram who has donated towards the cause of helping people in need.