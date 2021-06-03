COVID-19: Assam Logs 4,309 New Cases, 46 Fatalities

Assam on June 3 registered 4,309 new COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 4.02 per cent, taking the active cases to 50,534.

On the other hand, the state also recorded 4,790 discharges and 46 fatalities.

With the news cases, the overall COVId-19 tally of the state has now reached 4,24,385.

It may be mentioned here that the new cases have been reported from 1,07,075 tests that were conducted in the day.

The districts from where the maximum cases were reported are- Kamrup Metro (386), Tinsukia (347), Cachar (318), and Sonitpur (275).

The overall recovery tally of the state now stands at 3,68,981 with a recovery rate of 86.94 per cent.

The death rate of the state is 0.83 per cent with a total death count of 3,523.

The district-wise deaths recorded on June 3 were: Tinsukia (8), Cachar (6), Kamru Metro (5), Morigaon, Nagaon and Sonitpur (4 each), Jorhat (3), Cachar and Nalbari (2 each), and Charaideo, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghar, Hailakandi, Kamrup Rural, and Sivasagar reported a single death.