COVID-19: Mizoram Logs 228 New Cases, 2 More Deaths

– Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

With 228 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state in the last 24 hours, Mizoram’s overall tally rose to 12,859.

Moreover, two more people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the total fatalities to 45.

The two deceased have been identified as a woman of 92 years and as a 57-year-old man.

From 1279 samples tested at Zoram Medical College RTPCR laboratory, 23 people tested positive for Covid-19.

21 persons tested positive for Covid-19 from 358 samples tested by TrueNAT laboratories of various districts.

184 people tested positive for Covid-19 from 1630 samples tested by RAgT.

Total number of samples tested on June 2 was 3267 (Male= 1843, Female= 1424).

Among them, 151 were symptomatic while 77 were asymptomatic and the overall positivity rate was 6.97%.

So far 9494 patients have been cured in Mizoram and the state now has a total of 3320 active cases.