COVID-19 Relaxations In Assam After June 7, Hints CM Sarma

Relaxations to the COVID-19-induced restrictions are on the cards in the state and Assam after June 7 may witness a series of modifications.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted at this while addressing the media in New Delhi on June 3.

As per the restrictions imposed in the state, apart from a ban on the inter-district movement of vehicles, shops are also to be closed at 11 am in the urban areas and at 1 pm in rural areas and curfew is clamped from 12 pm in urban areas and from 2 pm at the rural areas.

Apart from the movement of persons involved in essential services, the movement of everyone else is confined during this period.

Speaking further the CM informed that vaccination in Assam will complete by December 31, 2021, and also informed that the state will receive 19 lakh vaccine doses in June and around 30-35 lakh doses in July.

“The vaccination process in the state will be completed by December 31, 2021. People who do not have mobile phones or smartphones can go directly to the vaccination centres to get their jabs. We will provide vaccine on the doorstep from August, “the Chief Minister said.

He stated that Assam will receive maximum doses of vaccines and will complete the vaccination process by the year-end.