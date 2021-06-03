Delhi HC Issues Summons To Baba Ramdev Over Coronil

The Delhi High Court on June 3 issued summons to Baba Ramdev on a suit by Delhi Medical Association (DMA).

The DMA, in its petition, had said that the yoga guru’s Patanjali is propagating false information about its Coronil kit that it is a cure for COVID-19.

The DMA said Baba Ramdev’s statement in public is damaging the reputations of scientists and doctors.

“This is a suit for civil rights of doctors,” said advocate Rajiv Dutta, who represented the DMA.

The Delhi HC also asked Baba Ramdev’s counsel orally to tell him not to make any provocative statement till the next date of hearing on July 13.

It may be mentioned here that Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev has been in the eye of the storm over comments against the allopathic system of medicine, including coronavirus vaccines.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) took strong objection to the comments made by Ramdev in May 2021.

Citing a video circulating on social media, the IMA said Baba Ramdev claimed that allopathy is a “stupid science”.