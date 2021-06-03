Karbi Peace Accord To Be Signed Next Week: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 3 informed that the Karbi Peace Accord is likely to be signed next week.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, the Chief Minister said that the final talks are going on with concerned groups.

The CM further informed that during his visit to New Delhi, he held discussions on the matter with the union home secretary and officials of the Intelligence Bureau.

“My meeting with Home Secretary and IB officials were about the signing of the Karbi Accord,” he said.

CM Sarma further informed that during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he had discussed several Assam-related issues.

In a tweet, CM Sarma said, “Gratitude His towering vision has taken India to glorious heights of prosperity. Assam has especially been a beneficiary of Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi’s generosity. It’s a great pride to be serving under him as CM of Assam. Met Adarniya PM & took his blessings today.”