NASA Plans Two Back-To-Back Missions To Venus

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is an independent agency of the USA (NASA), for the first time in 30 years, has planned two back-to-back two missions to Venus between 2028 and 2030.

Both the missions’ main motive is to understand Venus’ atmosphere and geological features, NASA informed on June 2.

The two missions have been named DAVINCI+ (short for Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble Gases, Chemistry and Imaging) and VERITAS (an acronym for Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography and Spectroscopy).

DAVINCI+ will measure the composition of the dense Venusian Atmosphere and will explore how it evolved.

On the other hand, VERITAS will map the planet’s surface from orbit to help determine its geological history and why it developed so differently than Earth.