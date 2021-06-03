Zero Tolerance Against Those Who Attack Medical Fraternity: Assam CM

Addressing a media conference in New Delhi on June 3, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that firm actions would be taken against the culprits involved in the assault of a doctor and medical staff at a COVID care centre in the Hojai district of the state.

Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati was assaulted by a mob comprising of friends and relatives of a patient who died at a health facility on June 1.

The doctor who was carrying out the government-mandated rural service duty after completing his post-MBBS internship was kicked and thrashed with brooms and utensils by the mob.

The assault came to light after a video was shared widely on social media.

Meanwhile, 24 culprits involved in the attack have been arrested.

Regarding the attack, CM Sarma said, “I have asked police to file charge sheet within one month.”

“The conviction would be done in three or six months. This government adopts a zero-tolerance policy towards such incidents. We will strike back,” he added.