Assam: Students Demand Cancellation of Class X, Class XII Board Exams

Following the decision of CBSE, CISCE and several state boards to cancel Class X and Class XII board exams owing to the COVOD-19 pandemic situation, thousands of students in Assam have also urged the state government to cancel Class X and Class XII board examinations respectively conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

“There is a lot of suspense over the conduction of the examinations in the state. This has been creating more pressure and we are living under the shadow of uncertainty,” said Sonali Baruah, a Class XII student.

“Once they said the examinations would be held and then dates were declared. Then they said it has been cancelled. Then again they said examinations will be held only in three subjects. This is frustrating for us,” said Baishali Patgiri, a Class XII student of Handique Girls’ College.

“If CBSE, CISCE and several other boards can cancel the examination, then why not Assam’s boards? If we are alive, we can appear at the examinations next year as well,” said Jumi Deka, a Class X student.

It may be mentioned here that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said that the state government is going to wait for the criteria of evaluation of CBSE.

CM Sarma had also said that the state government will sit with the higher authorities of the education departments and various colleges to chalk out a universal process for the selection of students into the Class XI and Undergraduate courses.