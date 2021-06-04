Fake Doctor Arrested In Assam Tea Estate

One Class X fail man, masquerading as a doctor was arrested from the Mokalbari tea estate in the Dibrugarh district of Assam on June 3.

The fake doctor has been identified as one Simon Nag and he was using the registration number of Dr Stephen Antony a doctor from Karnataka who has been abroad since 2009.

The tea estate sources informed that Nag was working as a medical officer in Mokalbari since 2018.

The forgery was detected by Dr Abhijit Neog of a Guwahati-based hospital. He had contacted the real Dr Stephen Antony, the original registration number holder, who is now practising in Singapore.

It may be mentioned here that Antony had graduated from St. John’s Medical College, Bengaluru in 2006 and got his registration from the Medical Council of India in 2007.

This is not the first case when a fake doctor has been arrested in Assam as in the last three to four years, about 12 such cases has been detected in the state.