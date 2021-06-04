Joe Biden: USA To Increase Global Vaccine Distribution

-NET Web Desk

On Thursday June 3, US Prez Joe Biden announced that USA shall swiftly boost its vaccine distribution overseas through the United Nations backed ‘COVAX’ Program.

This initiative will ensure vaccines to South and Central America, Asia and Africa & storing vaccines for domestic use too.

President Biden announced that, an initially 25 million doses will be supplied to the world.

This came hours after the World Health Organization (WHO) officials in Africa pleaded for vaccine sharing as the continent is facing its worst phase of the pandemic.

Overall the White House has planned to share almost 80 million doses globally by the end of June.

Of the first 19 million donated through COVAX, approx. 6 million doses will go for South and Central America, 7 million and 5 million to supply for Asia and Africa respectively.

Vice President Kamala Harris informed many of the U.S. partners of the same. It’s been learnt that she made calls to Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador, President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago.