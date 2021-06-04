Second Case Of Black Fungus Reported In Assam

The second case of black fungus infection has been detected in Assam, state health officials informed the media on June 4.

The case has been detected in a patient at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

The doctors have confirmed the culture and biopsy reports, which suggest that the patient is infected by the deadly fungal infection.

“The result of the potassium hydroxide test to determine black fungal infection was positive,” said SMCH vice-principal Dr Bhaskar Gupta.

As per reports, the patient is a resident of Karimganj district and he was admitted to the medicine ward of the hospital.

“The patient is presently stable, however, we cannot rule him out of danger,” Dr Gupta added.

“We are constantly monitoring him and are strictly following the state government’s protocols regarding black fungus,” Dr Gupta further added.

The concerned patient tested positive for COVID-19 on May 5 and accordingly he underwent treatment at SMCH.

He was discharged from the hospital after he had tested negative on May 11, however, he was again admitted to a private hospital on May following breathing complications.

He stayed in the private hospital till May 15 and was released.

On May 26, the patient was brought to the Department of Ophthalmology in SMCH and upon examination, it was found that there was a swelling in one of his eyes, his nerve had problems and there were also nasal obstructions.

Nasal endoscopy was immediately carried out along with a biopsy and collection of his swab. The reports came on June 3.

Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy, who is also a noted physician, claimed that black fungus is a common type of disease and it is not contagious or life-threatening barring when patients immune system is affected.

Cachar DC Keerthi Jalli also informed that people must not panic and said that the patient is kept and treated as per state protocol.