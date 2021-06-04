Sikkim: ADB-India Agreement for Road Upgradation Project

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Indian Government signed an agreement of $2.5 million Project Readiness Financing (PRF) loan for the upgradation of roads in major districts of Sikkim.

This initiative will deliver a better connectivity with important towns, rural regions, pilgrimage and tourist destinations in the state.

Rajat Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance signed for the government.

While Takeo Konishi, Country Director of ADB’s India Resident Mission signed for ADB.

Mishra stated that the PRF Loan will boost the state’s economy thereby improving accessibility for people residing in the remote villages.

“The PRF project aims to ensure implementation readiness through feasibility studies, preparing detailed engineering designs of selected subprojects and building capacity of state agencies so that the ensuing project gets completed in a timely manner,” said Konishi.

The ADB-funded North Eastern State Roads Investment Program launched in 2011 earlier supported road upgradation in the state.