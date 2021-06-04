TIPRA Motha Volunteers Locks 2 Autonomous District Council (ADC) Village Offices In Tripura

-Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 04, 2021: Soon after the announcement of Tripura Autonomous District Council (ADC) election results in April, various developmental works under MGNREGA in various ADC villages of Tripura is facing resistance from TIPRA Motha volunteers.

The newly elected ruling party in ADC, royal scion and TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman stated firmly that the party will never tolerate any kind undemocratic activities by the socio-political party workers, and stringent action will be taken against them.

Recently, works in Hadrai and South Pulinpur ADC Villages of Teliamura RD block under Khowai district of Tripura have been in a state of stagnation for the last three days for such issues

The development works under MGNREGA in two ADC villages were hampered by the misbehaviour of the workers of a socio-political party called TIPRA Motha. The situation lasted for about two days in Hadrai-ADC Village and South-Pulinpur ADC Village of Teliamura RD Block.

Meanwhile, BDO Santanu Bikash Das of Teliamura RD Block continued his efforts to settle the situation, but TIPRA Motha activists and supporters refused to back down. Upon receiving orders issued by ADC administration, the workers of TIPRA Motha took the initiative of capturing the ADC-Village office. But the state administration rejected the order of the autonomous district council on May 3st.

Today, the panchayat secretaries of the two ADC villages informed the BDO of Teliamura block over the phone that they were feeling insecure at the village office. Receiving the news, BDO Santanu Bikash Das and Teliamura Police Station OC Narugopal Deb went to the village office with CRPF personnel and TSR jawans. BDO Das spoke to the TIPRA Motha party workers and supporters gathered there.

But in the end, the two ADC villages were locked up. The activists also made some demands which cannot be accepted officially. BDO Das tried all day to solve the problem.

Needless to say, such problems are now happening almost every day in the panchayats and blocks in the ADC area of the state of Tripura. Basically, this kind of problem has been rising since the last Tripura ADC elections, just two months after the new political party TIPRA Motha took over the ADC. It remains to be seen when the problem will be resolved permanently.