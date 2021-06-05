IMA Opposes Uttarakhand Government’s Proposal To Add Coronil To State’s COVID-19 Kit

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Uttrakhand unit has strongly opposed the inclusion of yoga guru Ramdev-promoted Patanjali Ayurved’s Coronil in the Uttarakhand government’s COVID-19 kit.

The association said that Coronil has not been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and also that it is not included in the central government’s guidelines.

“The addition of Coronil with allopathic drugs shall also amount to mixopathy (a cocktail of Ayurveda and allopathy), which is not permitted as per the rulings of the Supreme Court, and using it would be contempt,” the association said.

It may be mentioned here that Coronil will be part of the Haryana government’s free Covid kit for the patients in the state.

Coronil claims to boost immunity against COVID-19. It was launched in February this year and the event was also graced by union health minister Harsh Vardhan and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

It’s worth mentioning here that IMA’s opposition is the latest in a string of controversies over Ramdev and his recent statement against allopathic medicines.

The yoga guru also faced widespread criticism for saying in a video that more people died of modern medical treatments during the COVID-19 than coronavirus itself.

On May 3 the Delhi High Court sent Ramdev a notice after the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) filed a lawsuit over his statements.

The court, however, rejected the request by DMA to “restrain Ramdev from directly or indirectly publishing offending material”.

