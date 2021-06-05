Mizo Lad Scores Big, Lands A Basketball Scholarship in USA

-Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Standing at 6 feet 2 inches tall, Lalhnehpuia Chhakchhuak, fondly called Nanaua by friends and family has enrolled at North Park University in Chicago.

He is a graduate of NBA Academy, Noida.

Talking to Northeast Today, Nanaua said that he has been offered a partial scholarship under National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III.

He stated that he could have bagged a better division, but the pandemic last year prevented him from appearing for all tournaments required for a higher division.

The 18-year-old will report to his University on August 24 and has decided to study Psychology. Nanaua has been a great player since his childhood. He played and won for his school teams, Gospel Centenary School and St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School at various inter-school tournaments during 2016 and 2017.

He was first noticed by American Coach Scott Fleming at Aizawl and was later selected from the 50 players who appeared at the NBA Academy trial held May 2 to 4, 2018 at Greater Noida.

Nanaua told Northeast Today that his term at NBA Academy shaped him towards becoming a better player. “Not only did I improve my gaming skills, but my physical appearances also improved a lot. I was 65 kgs when I joined and later went up to 75 kgs. My height was 5’11” when I joined the academy, but now I am standing at 6’2 inches tall,” he said.

He added that he also learnt the importance of having a good academic record, which mentally prepares him to focus more on his studies while improving his game.