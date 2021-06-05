Reduce, Reuse, Recyle: Schools Boys From Sikkim Shows The Way

Master Gurmey Sherpa and Master Pem Tshering Sherpa, students of Government Secondary School, Pachak under Duga Block Administrative Centre, East Sikkim are getting praised for their sense of responsibility towards the ecology.

Gurmey and Pem Tshering, students of X and VIII standard respectively constructed a trash bin assembling discarded plastic bottles. These young minds have exemplified the idea of recycling.

Endowed with a sense of duty towards environment, the boys have decided to gift the trash bin to their school on the occasion of June 5 that marks the World Environment Day.

Such bins can be erected through sweet wrappers and plastics lying around after use. Items required for its construction are – Thrown water bottles, Wire to hold the bottles, Fire to deliver heat to adjust the aperture, allowing passage through the bottles & most importantly love for the nature.