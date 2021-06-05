Tripura Police Summoned Left Front Convenor Bijan Dhar Over Provocative Posts In Social Media

-Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala: June 05, 2021: In connection to several posts for instigating people made by Tripura CPIM leaders in social media platforms, the state police on Friday summoned Left Front convenor Bijan Dhar at Amtali police station, about 9 KMs away from Agartala city.

It is noteworthy to mention here that, multiple cases were filed in several police stations in last few days by the Pradesh BJP leaders and workers against the CPIM-led Left Front leaders and MLAs for their various provocative posts in social media platform.

Amtali police station summoned Left Front convenor Bijan Dhar on Friday morning. The investigation officer Jayanta Kumar Dey interrogated Dhar. The interrogation was all about the posts updated in social media platform recently, said LF Convenor Bijan Dhar to Northeast Today after three hours of questioning session on Friday afternoon.

Speaking with this correspondent, IO Jayanta Kumar Dey said “A case 73/2021 has been registered under sections 120B, 153, 153A, 506 and 109A of IPC. Notice was issued to Bijan Dhar. In compliance to that notice, he had arrived here and interrogation was conducted”.

“Larger conspiracy is being seen in the posts updated in social media platform. Investigation is going on and at present it is in preliminary stage and hence, nothing can be revealed” said Dey.

The investigation officer also said that the FIR has been filed against three persons. More two persons will be summoned on Saturday and Monday next.