Multiple Drug Busts in Tripura, Police seize narcotics worth Rs 80 lakh, Arrest 3

-Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 06, 2021: In two separate search operations on Friday, Tripura police confiscated a huge quantity of drugs, and arrested three persons in Sadar and Kailashahar sub-divisions.

Acting on a tip-off, two police teams simultaneously raided the residence and shop of Samir Banik confiscating nearly Rs 75 lakh unaccounted cash, 13 gram Brown Sugar, 150 Yaba tablets, about 45,000 Bangladeshi Taka, 572 grams of gold and some contraband tablets manufactured in Bangladesh. The accused Samir Banik, a resident of AD Nagar area was taken into custody for interrogation.

Sharing details on the raids, Additional SP West Tripura district, Jagadishwar Reddy said, “Based on the intelligence inputs, two police teams were formed under the leadership of SDPO Sadar and SDPO Amtali. Separate teams launched the search operation at his shop in Battala Market and his house located at AD Nagar. The raid continued for around five hours during which the seizure was made”.

He also said that another team of SDPO NCC seized more than 33,000 bottles of banned cough syrup from a lorry. “Our effort to neutralize the drug menace shall continue”, said Reddy.

According to the police, the Excise and ED had also been asked to investigate the case of Samir Banik for links to a Hawala network.

In another incident based on a tip-off, a joint operation of Kailashahar and Irani police station led by SDPO of Kailashahar sub-division Chandan Saha arrested two individuals and seized drugs worth Rs 5 lakh on June 5th. They were identified as Swapan Rosing of Manipur and Mainul Hawk, a retired TSR of West Yeazikoura.

Speaking on the drug operation, Chandan Saha said, police had genuine information about the arrival of one Manipur youth at the residence of Mainul Hawk of West Yeazikhowra. Accordingly, Irani police station and Kailashahar station jointly raided the house of Mainul Hawk yesterday night and seized drugs worth Rs 5 lakh. Today, the duo were produced to a local court and sent to judicial custody.