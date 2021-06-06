Outrage at Chalwa, Manipur after unarmed civilian shot dead by Assam Rifles personnel

On Friday June 4, tensions flared in the village of Chalwa in Manipur when an unarmed villager allegedly died in the hands of Assam Rifles.

Around 9 PM, Major Alok Sathe, Post Commander of 44 AR E Coy, Gelnel village (Banglabung) along with three other jawans armed with service weapons & travelling in an unmarked vehicle entered the village of Chalwa. The victim identified as Mangboilal Lhouvum, allegedly thought to be an alcoholic, was hauled to the roadway and shot at. However the details of the incident is still murky.

Enraged by the incident, the mob including men and women in Twilang area stormed the 44 AR outpost at Gelnel village (Banglabung) and torched two vehicles belonging to Assam Rifles, one of them a Gypsy another one a Tata 407.

Lhouvum died on the way to the district hospital. A sole bread earner for his family, Mangboilal is survived by his wife Neikhochong and four children.

“Major Alok shot me” is said to be the last words uttered by Mangboilal Lhouvum.

Mangboilal alive for another 3-4 hrs after being shot, but without proper medical attention, succumbed to his injuries.

“It was the deceased personal testimony virtually recorded that he was shot at by Major Alok of 44 AR Gelnel Banglabung Outpost”, said Thangminlen Kipgen, General Secretary, Kuki Inpi Kangpokpi District.

The AR Major was later taken into custody by Kangpokpi police led by Addl.SP(Ops) and OC Chalwa Police Station.

To pacify the situation an agreement was reached between representatives of the civil society organisations, Assam Rifles and the State Government. It was decided that in addition to a proper police investigation, the present company stationed at the Banglabung Outpost shall be replaced. Also, a police station is to be set up in the area and the victim’s family be given an ex-gratia amount of 10, 00,000 as compensation.