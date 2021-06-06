Restoring Ecosystem, Revitalising Nature in Sejiosa

-Zangmu Dingla, NET Correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

On the occasion of World Environment Day with this year’s theme being Ecosystem Restoration, Green Lyfe Foundation of Seijosa, Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the Forest Department and Darlong Nyamam Yapa (Youth), carried out a plantation drive across the fringe villages of Pakke Tiger Reserve.

The plantation drive was successfully led by the team of students at 3 villages of Seijosa. A total of 50 saplings were planted in the area. Around 15 plants inside the premises of Darlong Secondary School, 35 in Niti Darlong and Bali Basti area.

Division Forest Officer, T. Pali also took part in the drive to support the team. Millennials are equally concerned about our environment and planet earth.

Hence, Green Lyfe Foundation and the youth of Seijosa firmly believe in the idea of conserving our biodiversity and spreading awareness on several environmental issues.

Source credit- Green Lyfe Foundation, Seijosa