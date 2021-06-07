China Arrests Hong Kong Activist to Choke Tienanmen Massacre Memories

Hongkong police arrested Hong Kong activist and barrister Chow Hang Tung for allegedly promoting unauthorised gathering on Tiananmen Square Massacre Anniversary. A 20-year-old male was also taken into custody for his alleged role in publicising the unlawful assembly on social media platforms. “Their online remarks involved advertising and calling on others to participate or attend banned public activities,” senior superintendent Law Kwok-hoi told reporters.

Tung is the vice-chair of a group that coordinates annual vigils for the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy Martyrs. Till now Hong Kong was the only place where large-scale protests & gatherings completely tabooed in mainland China were tolerated. But they are being stymied every passing year.

Hong Kong Authorities barred this year’s assembly citing the coronavirus pandemic. Ironically large gatherings have been allowed. Also, Hong Kong has not detected any untraceable local transmission for a month. Hong Kong police unabashedly have warned the citizens against any unlawful assembly citing the recent actions taken under the ‘National Security Law’ against activists.

7000 policemen were kept on standby to control or stop any assembly commemorating Tiananmen Square Massacre. In the last years, thousands have simply defied any bans in place and participated in the protests.

Things have changed drastically in the last year as authorities have instrumentalised the national security laws to snuff out any dissent. The bulk of the pro-democracy activists behind the Tiananmen Commemoration is either jailed or have left the country.

The threat of repercussions has forced the supporters of the vigil to use innovative ways to show their support to the yearly vigil being held at the Victoria part from the confines of their homes lighting candles or commemorative posts on social media.