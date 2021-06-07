Mizoram: Govt Announces 30% Concession on School Admission Fees

By Daldia Fanai

NET Correspondent Mizoram

Bringing relief to thousands of parents and teachers of Mizoram, Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte has informed that the admission fees for Class XI shall be reduced by 30%

Speaking at a felicitation program of the recently declared High School Leaving Certificate result held at Govt. Mizo High School, the education minister stated that due to financial restraints brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, concession to school admission for Class XI shall apply to Government schools, Adhoc Aided schools, Deficit, and lumpsum Higher Secondary schools.

However, private schools have been kept out its ambit.

He requested private-run schools to give concessions in their admission fees during the pandemic as everyone has been hit financially.

In his statement, Lalchhandama appealed to parents to send their children to schools they can afford sending them to. “There are many instances of parents who expect fee concessions for their children studying in private schools. Instead, they can send their children to Govt. schools, which are well equipped with qualified teachers and at reasonable fees,” he said.

He urged the students to make use of this pandemic to get better results for next year’s examination.

The Minister also added that the lone government school that failed to have any successful students in the last High School Leaving Certificate shall be served with a show-cause notice.