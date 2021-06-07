Tripura CPIM Condemnes FIRs Against Its Three Leaders

-Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 07, 2021: Tripura CPIM on Sunday, June 7, 2021, condemned the FIRs which were filed against three leaders of the party including Left Front convener Bijan Dhar, former MP Jitendra Choudhury, and MLA Bhanu Lal Saha.

In a press communiqué, CPIM state secretariat body informed, “FIRs were filed against Convener of Tripura Left Front Committee CPIM State Secretariat Member Bijan Dhar, State Secretariat Member Jitendra Choudhury, State Committee Member and MLA Bhanu Lal Saha in various police stations over the post given on social media a few days ago. What is the context of their post?”.

The CPIM has also said that despite the clear promise of the Chief Minister to stop the fascist attacks and political terrorism that has been going on since the announcement of the results of the Tripura Assembly elections on March 3, 2018, and despite the Governor’s promise to stop the terrorism on May 12.

“Attacks are also being made to deliver relief to the needy during the Covid situation. The police are inactive. The three-party leaders posted on social media urging every one of self-defense. The right to self-defence is a human right. It is noticed that they are being dragged and hatched in different police stations with the same post. The State Secretariat body is strongly condemning and protesting it”, the statement informed.

The state secretariat has also demanded the ruling party stop the political terrorism in the state and the Chief Minister and the Governor should keep their promise to stop it.

Multiple cases have already been filed against Left front convener Bijan Dhar, former MP Jitendra Choudhury and MLA Bhanu Lal Saha in various police stations in Tripura for making provocative remarks in social media. The police have also summoned all of them separately for the interrogation.