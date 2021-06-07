Tripura Government Will Never Tolerate ‘Syndicate Raj’ In The State: CM Biplab Deb

-Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 07, 2021: Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said that the government will not be tolerant of any ‘Syndicate Raj’ in Tripura. “The current state government has been working for the welfare of the people of Tripura with transparency”, said Chief Minister Deb after inspecting Madhab Bari Inter-state Truck Terminus and Jirania Railway Yard in Jirania sub-division on Sunday afternoon.

After receiving complaints of mismanagement the Chief Minister visited the Interstate Truck Terminus and Jirania Railway Yard on Sunday to find out more.

The Chief Minister further said that through discussions with the concerned associations and organizations, the state government will now take up the responsibility of transparent management of inter-state truck terminus and freight transport. For this, the Chief Minister gave necessary instructions to the Transport Minister and the concerned officials.

An administrative meeting was also held at Madhab Bari Interstate Truck Terminus in the Jirania sub-division under his chairmanship. The Chief Minister apparised himself about the current management of these two places. They also discussed how to improve the functioning of these two places through proper management and infrastructure development.

“In this corona situation, when the workers involved in the transport profession are facing various problems, this kind of issue is not desirable in any way. Even many of the truck owners are facing issues while paying the bank installments. The state government is keeping a watchful eye on the workers, truck drivers, and owners involved in the transportation of goods so that there is no deprivation or bias. The state government wants everyone to earn through a transparent system with transparency”, Deb said.

Sriram Taranikanti, chief secretary of the transport department, put forward several proposals, including setting up a CNG station in the area to develop infrastructure at the inter-state bus terminus at Madhabbari, including a digital payment method. The meeting was attended by Transport Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Director-General of Police VS Yadav, West Tripura District Magistrate Ravel Hemendra Kumar, Information and Culture Department Secretary PK Goel, Transport Department Additional Secretary RK Noatia, and other sub-divisional officials.