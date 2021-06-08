A ‘Rice’ Push For Vaccination, Offer Valid Till 8th June Wednesday

Zangmu Dingla NET Correspindent Arunachal Pradesh

To encourage people to get vaccinated the Yazali administration in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district is giving away free rice to those who come forward to take the COVID-19 jab.

The idea, conceived by Circle Officer Tashi Wangchhu Thongdok, bore fruit immediately as 50 people above 45 years of age turned up for vaccination on Monday despite heavy rain. Each vaccinated person was given 20 kgs of rice. Thongdok said the offer shall stay valid till Wednesday.

“We are constantly trying to work out strategies to improve the vaccination coverage in the circle and district. We are trying to achieve 100 percent coverage by June 20,” he said while seeking cooperation from all the stakeholders to achieve the target.

The CO thanked Taba Nagu, of Billo village, and Lich Birbal, of Kuchkut village, representing the VKV alumni of 1990, for donating the rice for distribution.

(Source- DIPRO)