Assam Announces New State Honours

NET Web Desk

The Assam Cabinet on Tuesday decided to give away four annual State Awards for outstanding contributions in literature, art and culture, and social service.

Asom Ratna, Asom Bibhushan, Asom Bhushan, and Asom Shree will now be conferred annually on Sukapha or Asom Divas to those who have made contributions to the state.

Among the four, Asom Ratna is an existing State Award, which was earlier conferred triennially. Now its shall be given annually along with the other three. Its earlier awardees were eminent personalities like Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, Dr. Mamoni Raisom Goswami, and Dr. Jitendra Nath Goswami.

Asom Ratna will carry a reward of Rs 5 lakhs and will only be conferred to one individual. On the other hand, the Asom Bibhushan award would be conferred upon three individuals and will carry a reward of Rs 3 lakh each. Meanwhile, Asom Bhushan awardees shall receive Rs 2 lakhs each and recipients of Asom Shree Rs 1 lakh each. Asom Bhusan and Asom Shree shall have five and ten recipients respectively.

The awards will also have added perks like free medical treatment and free accommodation in the circuit houses.