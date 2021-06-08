Children Seeking A Saviour In Tripura CM: ‘Child Line’ Responds

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 08, 2021: Days after Barsha Das’s message in Social Media a positive response from Tipura’s CM Shri Biplab Deb, another video of two children asking for help from Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has gone viral.

They are currently residents of Bishalgarh, 22 KMs away from Agartala. It has come to light that their father Alak Debnath has recently passed away due to Covid-19

After the video became viral on social media, ‘Child Line’ authorities on Monday rushed to Alak Debnath’s family in Ward number 5 of the Shiv Tilla in Bishalgarh East Lakshmibi and provided immediate financial assistance to the distressed kids. ‘Child Line’ is an initiative that takes special care of children who require assistance. They also took the responsibility of educating the deceased’s two children.

Child Line authorities were accompanied by prominent people of the area, including Shanatan Debnath, a member of the Sepahijala district’s agri-assistant committee, and Tapan Das, a local BJP leader.