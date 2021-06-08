India Bangladesh Border Security Agencies Meet In Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 08, 2021: The border coordination conference between Inspector Generals, Border Security Force (BSF), and Region Commanders of the Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) started on Monday through Video Tele Conferencing (VTC). The conference which started on June 07 shall continue till June 10.

Bilateral issues of crucial importance were discussed at length including trans-border crimes, smuggling of contraband articles and cattle, Indian Insurgent Groups activities from Bangladesh side, FICN, etc. Besides, the construction of Single Row Fence (SRF) in Tripura and other pending developmental works were deliberated upon.

Both the leaders of the delegation agreed to amicably resolve all the bilateral issues to achieve the common goal of establishing peace and tranquility along the International Border.

As part of ‘Confidence Building Measures’, two Border Guarding Forces of India and Bangladesh have tried to cultivate friendly relations by conducting Border Co-ordination Conference biannually between the Inspectors General BSF – Region Commanders BGB as part of a series of dialogues.

The Bangladesh delegation was headed by Tanveer Gani Chowdhury, Additional Director General, Region Commander, South-East Region & accompanied by Mohammad Fakruddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, psc, Deputy Director-General & Acting Region Commander, North East Region, Sarail. Other senior officers of Border Guard Bangladesh, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Home Affairs Bangladesh were also present.

From the Indian side were Susanta Kumar Nath, IPS, Inspector General, BSF Tripura Frontier & accompanied by Hardeep Singh, Inspector General, BSF Meghalaya Frontier, Dinesh Kumar Boora, Inspector General, BSF Mizoram & Cachar Frontier, and other senior BSF officers.

Such a Border Co-ordination Conference was last held in BSF Tripura Frontier, Agartala in November 2020.