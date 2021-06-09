Elephant Kills One In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 09, 2021: In yet another incident of man-elephant conflict, a person was killed in the forests of Chakmaghat, Teliamura sub-division, about 49 KMs away from Agartala city on Monday.

It is reported that Sunil Karmakar, a resident of Teliamura Landless Colony, went to the forest nearby with his brother-in-law on Monday to collect firewood where they encountered the pachyderm. Another person Baldev who was accompanying them somehow managed to escape. Upon receiving the information the Forest Dept. searched for Suni in the jungle but no trace of him was found.

Later on Tuesday morning, a team of employees of the Forest department, locals, and volunteers from the area engaged in chasing the elephants went to search the forest again and recovered the corpse of Sunil Karmakar. Later they brought it to Teliamura Sub-Divisional Hospital for autopsy.

Sunil Babu lived alone in this village & used to collect firewood from the forest and sell it in the market.

Incidentally, it is not the 1st case of human casualty in the area. It has come to light that the area is a hot zone of man-elephant conflict. The forest department had cautioned the residents not to venture into the jungle, as it is a hotbed of elephant activity.