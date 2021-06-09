NET Web Desk

Imphal | June 9

In a sad incident from Manipur, Laishram (O) Kiranbala Devi, a 37 years old lactating woman from Thoubal Khaobok Khullakpam Leikai allegedly died after getting a vaccination Jab.

Residents of the locality held a meeting where a JAC on the death of Kiranbala Devi was formed. The JAC took several decisions regarding the death of the pregnant woman. They refused to accept the body until proper inquiries are made into the incident

The family members and JAC claimed that the 37 year woman died from the shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. The members of the committee met with Manipur CM N. Biren Singh and demanded that a one-man committee be formed to further investigate the incident.

The husband informed that Kiranbala Devi got vaccinated around 1:30 pm on June 7 at Sangaiyumpham Primary Health sub-center. The couple later came home after the mandated 30 minutes observation time.

Around 3:30 the wife complained of being drowsy. She was immediately taken to Thoubal district hospital but to no avail.

It is reported that the deceased had no prior health complications.