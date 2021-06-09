Mizoram: State BJP Donates Oxygen Concentrators To Fight Covid

Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Pradesh BJP on June 8 donated oxygen concentrators and PPE kits to the Mizoram wing of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

In a short function held at Atal Bhavan, President of Mizoram IMA, Dr. Rosangluaia praised the IMA members working in various Community Covid Centres. There are nearly 1000 doctors registered in IMA in the state who are fighting the Coronavirus epidemic on various fronts.

Dr. Rosangluaia expressed his gratitude for the donations made towards fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. He informed that all the donated pieces of equipment shall be immediately sent to various Covid care centers.

Addressing the gathering BJP State President Vanlalhmuaka mentioned that the party will always stand for Mizoram and its people. He also informed whatever help IMA needed to fight Covid-19, the party will try its best to support them. He also informed the state BJP will take up the cause of Mizoram to the Union Health Ministry regarding anti-Covid commodity requirements.