Tripura: Apiarist Youth Tasting The Sweet Taste of Success

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 09, 2021:

Babulal & his enterprising family of Mohanbhog, Tripura is an example of today’s youth adopting the path of self-reliance. Although he was involved in agricultural activities from an early age, later learning the art of beekeeping from his elder brother, Babulal is drawing better financial dividends.

Under the Swabalamban Project, he received a financial loan of Rs. 2,11,000 and additional aid from Tripura Khadi and Village Industries Board and Tripura Gramin Bank.

Adopting modern honey rewarding methods on the 15 honey boxes received from Tripura Khadi and Village Industries Board he has earned Rs 84,000 selling per kg honey for Rs 1,200. As honey has a good market both in and outside the state, Babulal is reaping rich dividends from it.

He has plans to cultivate honey on a larger scale by rearing bees in nearly 100 boxes in the coming season. Assisted by his wife Kalpana Nandi the duo is selling honey after packaging it.Although he could not pass the seventh grade due to financial constraints, Babulal is now an inspiration to the youth and entrepreneurs of different areas including Mohanbhog. Many are being encouraged to keep bees watching him grow.