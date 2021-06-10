Baichung Bhutia Opposes Hospital Construction in Namchi Sikkim, Women Burns his Effigy.

NET Webdesk

Indian Football icon Baichung Bhutia is allegedly facing public ire for his opposition to the construction of an upcoming 300 bedded hospital in Namchi. He believes that the construction of the new hospital would damage the only playground in Namchi namely the ‘veterinary ground.

Women under the banner of ‘Dakshin Sikkim Nari Sangh’ organised a demonstration against the Football icon and burnt his effigy at Central Park, Namchi on 9th June Wednesday. They held placards and raised slogans in favour of Namchi hospital, bashing Baichung Bhutias position. They warned the Padma Awardee against playing with the lives of the people of Sikkim.

Bhutia is the founder of Hamro Sikkim Party and the issue has brought him into a confrontation with the ruling SKM. Bhutia had earlier suggested that the hospital could be shifted to a different location in South Sikkim.

However, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha has refused to back down and on Tuesday said the hospital construction would not stop at any cost. They also questioned Bhaichung on his lack of opposition to the construction of the upcoming Bhaichung Stadium in Namchi.

As the video of the protests went viral, the incident raised eyebrows by its brazen flouting of Covid-19 norms. It is worth mentioning that Sikkim is currently is in a state of lockdown. Questions are also being raised against the authorities for their lack of response. They later responded that the protesters are being identified and appropriate action shall be taken against them.