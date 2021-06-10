CBI Files A New Case Against Former Arunachal Pradesh CM Nabam Tuki

Former CM of Arunachal Pradesh Nabam Tuki’s problems with CBI is far from over. The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a fresh case regarding his illicit conduct when he was in charge of the Public Works and Urban Development Departments in 2005-06.

He has been accused of nepotism and corruption related to a contract for the construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya school boundary wall in the Salt Lake area of Kolkata. Among the accused are Nabam Aka, Tuki’s sister-in-law and her company, Jumsi Enterprise; Sraboni Bhattacharjee and her company, S. B. Enterprise.

After the CBI had conducted a preliminary inquiry it was found that contracts were awarded to the kith and kin of Tuki’s ‘arbitrarily’ which has caused the state harm. The investigation revealed that the officials of the Public Works Department, Arunachal Pradesh have awarded the tender to the firms controlled by family members of Tuki, the then minister of PWD in the state, at his behest without inviting tenders, causing loss to the state government & “wrongful” gain to Tuki and relatives.

Moreover, the inquiry also revealed that the then Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya suo-moto in 2005 awarded the work to Arunachal Pradesh PWD despite the fact it “did not have required establishment and wherewithal” in the Salt Lake area where construction was to take place.

It is worth mentioning that the inquiry was conducted under the directions of the Gauhati High Court.