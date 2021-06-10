Lawlessness and management failure in Tripura, claims CPIM

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura state CPIM committee members held a day-long virtual session where the rising COVID cases and poor law and order issues were discussed. The financial crisis in the tribal areas, hill towns and rural areas were addressed in the session. Issues like the low efficiency of MNREGA works in the villages and the worker’s being wages were discussed. The workers of the ruling coalition party were alleged of taking wages of other workers by putting their names on the list.

Under such a financial crisis families of these workers are forced to sell livestock for their survival but due to no availability of buyers amidst pandemic and curfew, their effort seems to be in vain. In a press release by the state secretariat body, the misery of daily wagers was mentioned who are dependent on their daily earnings but due to pandemic and curfew, their lives are at stake.

The rise in lawlessness in the state with 24 murders, 12rapes and gang rapes and 39 unusual deaths and them being treated as suicide, in May 2021 is a matter of concern stated the CPIM state secretariat.

The press statement claimed, “Despite the clear promise of the CM in Legislative Assembly, a fascist attack has been organized on the leaders and activists of the opposition party and elected representatives”. It also cited an incident as, ” Surrounded by security personnel in Kamlapur, the minister himself occupied the CPIM office During the curfew and led a fascist attack on the houses of party leaders and activists. In no case did the police arrest the attackers”.

The state committee also alleged the state government for not developing a proper framework for tackling the pandemic and also stated that the curfew is being imposed to avoid these responsibilities. They also said that the relief announced with a flying noise has reached a few.

For all unemployed taxpayers of the state, a sum of Rs 7,500 per month in cash for each family and 10kg of food grain per head should be provided the committee demanded. Also, the identification of covid attack, free universal vaccination and rapid recruitment of doctors and other health workers were the state committee’s demands.