Tripura: Citizens Fear Missing The Window For Second Shot Of Covid Vaccine

Agartala, June 10, 2021: Amid an acute shortage of Covaxin in Tripura, people who received the first jab of Covaxin are facing the scare of missing the timeline of their second shot.

The vaccination drive for those 18-44 years and above started on May 13 and has vaccinated around 15,000 people till now.

However, a month after the another order of 15,000 doses being still in the pipeline, the vaccination drive has hit a wall.

Speaking to Northeast Today on Wednesday, an official from the national health mission in the condition of anonymity said that a total of 59,472 people between the 18 to 44 age group were administered the COVID-19 doses. Of these 15,000 people received Covaxin doses.

“The order for the second dose was made last month and another consignment of around 15,000 doses is likely to reach the state within the next few days. However, all the doses will be used for those who have received the first jab. No booking for the first dose will be taken,” the official said.

Dr. Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal, mission director of the National Health Mission (NHM) said that there would not be any delay in the state in vaccinating people.

“The only bottleneck we are facing is the availability of vaccines in the 18-44 years age group. Otherwise, there is a huge demand for vaccines in our state. Whenever we open the slot the slots get booked within 2-3 hours,” Jaiswal said.

He also said that the NHM has prepared a road map for vaccination of persons in the age group of 18 to 44, adding, “On having access to the vaccines, we would be able to vaccinate a majority of the population in this age group by August-end,” he said.

Speaking about the requirement of vaccines for the 18-44 age group, Jaiswal said the state would require around 32 lakh doses including 16 lakh vaccine doses for the first dose and another 16 lakh doses for the 1st time vaccinated.

He said that those people who are 18 years old fall into two groups—priority and non-priority groups— auto and rickshaw drivers, labourers, ration shop dealers, and journalists are in the priority group. Special sessions were organized for them and they were vaccinated without prior booking. For the non-priority group, the NHM had opened the slots for online booking for the common people.

“We will be receiving vaccines as we have been receiving for more than 45 years of age group and by August we would achieve a remarkable figure in vaccination people,” Jaiswal opined.