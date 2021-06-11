Assam: Guidelines On Class X, Class XII Board Examinations Soon

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on June 9 informed that a decision on Class X and Class XII examinations will be taken soon.

Class X and Class XII examinations were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Pegu’s statement came after several students of the Assam board demanded the cancellation of board exams.

“Thanks all for valuable inputs on HSLC and HS Exam. We are aware about all aspects including NEET and JEE, 2021. Decision will be taken soon taking into consideration all relevant issues,” Pegu tweeted.

It may be mentioned here that the students will not have to appear for all the exams and a choice would be given to them to select which papers they want to give.

A detailed guideline on the examinations will be announced soon.