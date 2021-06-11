BJP Arunachal Gets Its Party Office of its Own; J P Nadda Inaugurates Virtually

By NET Web Desk

In a solemn (virtual) ceremony the new state BJP office of Arunachal Pradesh was inaugurated by the party’s National President Jagat Prakash Nadda at Itanagar on 10th June. Nadda through video conferencing dedicated the the Party’s office from Delhi.

Nadda congratulated state BJP president BR Wahge, senior BJP leader and Chief Minister Pema Khandu and workers of the party for the new permanent office building.

Speaking on the occasion Nadda praised CM Pema Khandu’s efforts to catalyse Arunachal Pradesh in the path of development. Nadda especially praised the state Govt.’s flagship initiative ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ which is providing various government services at the grass-root level to every citizen across the state.



“I am happy that Pema Khandu ji has initiated 421 camps under ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ where 181 camps have already covered 1,80,000 individuals. I want to congratulate the current BJP govt under Pema Khandu on this resounding success”.

Nadda also praised the path of accountability and transparency taken by Khandu. “The Chief Minister brought transparency and accountability in governance and with them, he is powering Vikas in Arunachal Pradesh towards progress”, President Nadda said. He expressed hope that Arunachal Pradesh will emerge as a ‘Role-Model’ state under CM Khandu.

The new six-story BJP office is furnished with state-of-the-art modern facilities for its smooth functioning. It is equipped with a library, reading room, conference hall, and others.

J P Nadda said that the new building will be a ‘Karyalay’ which shall run round the clock where all issues of import shall be discussed threadbare.



Nadda also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing an end to extremism and arms trafficking in the Northeast He added that under PM Modi’s leadership, there has been a rise in connectivity, infrastructure, sports, and organic farming in the region. He thanked the party workers for working hard during the pandemic and reaching out to the masses in such critical times.

Also present on the occasion with CM and State BJP president were Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, MP Tapir Gao, State Health Minister Alo Libang, Deputy CM Chowna Mein, General Secy (Org) Sri B L Santhosh, State BJP in-charge Shri Dilip Saikia, BJP NE in charge Shri Ajay Jamwal MP (LS), along with party leaders, and Karyakartas.